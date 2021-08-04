Advertise
Tractor-trailer crash affecting traffic on eastbound I-10 near Empirita Road

The crash happened Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, on I-10 near Milepost 291 in eastern Pima County.
The crash happened Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, on I-10 near Milepost 291 in eastern Pima County.(az511.gov)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers are advised to expect slow traffic on eastbound I-10 between Vail and Mescal because of a tractor-trailer crash in the area.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash happened Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Empirita Road, Milepost 291.

There was no information available about what the truck, which was described as a tanker, was hauling.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

