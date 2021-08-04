Tucson firefighters fight blaze on south side
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire at Tucson’s south side Wednesday, Aug. 4.
According to a tweet from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire is in the 5300 block of East Ferry Drive.
Firefighters said they pulled one person out of an apartment, and a patient is being taken to a nearby hospital.
As of around 3:30 p.m., firefighters said, the fire was under control.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area while crews work.
