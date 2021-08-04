Tucson firefighters fight blaze on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire at Tucson’s south side Wednesday, Aug. 4.

According to a tweet from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire is in the 5300 block of East Ferry Drive.

Firefighters said they pulled one person out of an apartment, and a patient is being taken to a nearby hospital.

As of around 3:30 p.m., firefighters said, the fire was under control.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while crews work.

BUILDING FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire is working a building fire in the 5300 block of E. Ferry Drive. Avoid the area while crews work #TFD — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 4, 2021

