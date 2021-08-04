Tucson police investigating midtown hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a hit-and-run that left a man injured on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 3.

According to officers, the victim was hit near the intersection of Alvernon Way and Grant Road.

The man was seriously injured, police say.

Officers have located the vehicle involved, but have not said if any arrests have been made.

Both north and southbound lanes on Alvernon Way, between East Flower Street and East Glenn Street, will be shut down.

