Two running uncontested after Tucson’s primary election

Only two candidates in Ward 3 are expected to run against each other in the November elections.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:53 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After the city of Tucson’s primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 3, democratic candidates in Wards 5 and 6 are expected to run uncontested, according to unofficial results released by the city.

Ward 5 incumbent Richard Fimbres and Ward 6 incumbent Steve Kozachik ran unopposed in the primaries, and less than 1,000 voters submitted write-in votes for Republican or Libertarian candidates.

In Ward 3, Kevin Dahl and Alan Harwell Jr., who advanced due to the number of write-in votes he received, will vie for the city council seat during the general election in November.

One of them will replace current city council member Karin Uhlich, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in the seat in March.

Uhlich previously served as the city council member in Ward 3 between 2005 and 2017. She said after her appointment she would not seek re-election.

Of more than 95,000 registered Tucson voters, 22.5% cast ballots in the primary election.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

