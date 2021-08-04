Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Video released of initial condo collapse response

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:18 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The contents of the video associated with this story may be disturbing to some.

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials in a Florida town have released body camera footage from the first police officers who responded to a building collapse that left 98 people dead.

The town of Surfside released the three videos Tuesday.

Officers arrived just minutes after the east side of Champlain Tower South pancaked in the earlier morning hours of June 24.

Each video lasts about 18 minutes. Clouds of dust billow as the officers make their way past the massive wreckage.

The officers can be seen calling for survivors and escorting residents away from the part of the building that was still standing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and several others were hurt in a mass shooting in Tucson Sunday, July...
PCAO reviews officer involved shooting
The Barnacles hold up to 700 pounds of force, meaning anyone who attempts to take it off could...
Tucson parking enforcement bringing back ‘Barnacles’ next week
Firefighters rescued three people from the Tanque Verde wash.
Three rescued from wash on Tucson’s east side
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
Justice Department issues clearest warning yet on Arizona election audit
Police are investigating.
Police: Driver was impaired in fatal pedestrian crash in Tucson

Latest News

TMC HealthCare said employees will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, following a similar...
TMC HealthCare to require employees get at least one dose of vaccine by Sept. 1
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 2,286 new cases of COVID-19; 18,289 total deaths
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, protesters display placards while calling for support...
EXPLAINER: Will new CDC moratorium keep tenants housed?
Once an agent or officer activates a camera, it will save footage from two minutes before the...
CBP agents, officers begin use of body-worn cameras
Mattel honors global frontline medical workers with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls.
Barbie unveils dolls honoring frontline workers