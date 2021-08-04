Wildcats release early basketball season schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona men’s basketball team have released their early season schedule, which includes dates for November and December games as well as the annual First Watch Red-Blue Game.

The First Watch Red-Blue game will take place Saturday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. You can purchase tickets for the game here starting Aug. 14 at 9 a.m. or at the McKale Center Ticket Office starting on Aug. 16 at 9 a.m.

The full list of early season games is as follows:

Oct. 2 -- First Watch Red-Blue Game, 3:00 p.m. (Home)

Nov. 1 -- Eastern New Mexico (Home)

Nov. 9 -- Northern Arizona Tucson (Home)

Nov. 12 -- UT Rio Grande Valley (Home)

Nov. 16 -- North Dakota State (Home)

Nov. 19 -- Wichita State/UNLV/Michigan (Away)

Nov. 21 -- TBA (Away)

Nov. 27 -- Sacramento State (Away)

Dec. 5 -- Oregon State (Away)

Dec. 8 -- Wyoming (Home)

Dec. 11 -- Illinois (Away)

Dec. 15 -- Northern Colorado (Home)

Dec. 18 -- Cal Baptist (Home)

Dec. 22 -- Tennessee (Away)

Start times, TV designations as well as the remainder of the Pac-12 Conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

