2 top aides to Gov. Doug Ducey leave; New Chief of Staff named

State lawmakers recessed last week after they were unable to reach agreement on a budget for...
(Cronkite News)
By Associated Press and KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Two top aides to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey are moving on.

Ducey’s office announced Thursday that Chief of Staff Daniel Scarpinato will join a Washington-based advertising and political consulting firm and that Deputy Chief of Staff Gretchen Coner is headed to Arkansas to serve as a senior adviser on Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ campaign for governor.

Both Scarpinato and Conger have served on Ducey’s staff since he took office in 2015.

In a later statement, Ducey announced Daniel Ruiz II as his new Chief of Staff. He’s been a member of the Governor’s team since 2015, most recently serving as the State of Arizona’s Chief Operating Officer.

As Chief of Staff, Ruiz will serve as the Governor’s top aide, leading the Office of the Governor staff and coordinating Governor Ducey’s agenda throughout all of state government, at the Legislature and across the state.

“Daniel has been involved in nearly every issue we have tackled,” Gov. Ducey said. “Whether it’s operations, strategy, policy, messaging or crisis management, Daniel has been a rock our team has relied on to guide us through challenges and opportunities.”

Ducey, a Republican, was re-elected in 2018 to a second term. Term limits bar him from running for re-election in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

