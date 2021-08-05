2 top aides to Gov. Doug Ducey leave; New Chief of Staff named

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Two top aides to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey are moving on.

Ducey’s office announced Thursday that Chief of Staff Daniel Scarpinato will join a Washington-based advertising and political consulting firm and that Deputy Chief of Staff Gretchen Coner is headed to Arkansas to serve as a senior adviser on Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ campaign for governor.

UPDATE: Following the culmination of significant legislative victories, two of my top aides are transitioning to new opportunities: Chief of Staff Daniel @Scarpinato and Deputy Chief of Staff @AZGretchen Conger. 1/ pic.twitter.com/XwvGtKwhPO — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 5, 2021

Both Scarpinato and Conger have served on Ducey’s staff since he took office in 2015.

In a later statement, Ducey announced Daniel Ruiz II as his new Chief of Staff. He’s been a member of the Governor’s team since 2015, most recently serving as the State of Arizona’s Chief Operating Officer.

NEW: I’m pleased to announce that @AZDanielRuiz will serve as my new Chief of Staff. 1/ pic.twitter.com/9x07cqKQjo — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 5, 2021

As Chief of Staff, Ruiz will serve as the Governor’s top aide, leading the Office of the Governor staff and coordinating Governor Ducey’s agenda throughout all of state government, at the Legislature and across the state.

“Daniel has been involved in nearly every issue we have tackled,” Gov. Ducey said. “Whether it’s operations, strategy, policy, messaging or crisis management, Daniel has been a rock our team has relied on to guide us through challenges and opportunities.”

Ducey, a Republican, was re-elected in 2018 to a second term. Term limits bar him from running for re-election in 2022.

