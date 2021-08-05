Advertise
Expect long detour when heading to Sky Harbor this weekend

Westbound lanes of I-10 near the Sky Harbor International Airport will be closed over the...
Westbound lanes of I-10 near the Sky Harbor International Airport will be closed over the weekend for road work.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:40 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is urging drivers to find a detour this weekend if they plan to head west on Interstate 10 near Phoenix.

According to ADOT, the westbound lanes of the interstate will be closed between Superstition Freeway and 40th Street in Phoenix, near the Sky Harbor International Airport from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 through 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9.

Entrances to the airport will not be accessible from I-10 west.

Drivers will have to get to the airport from Loop 202 or Sky Harbor Boulevard, department officials said.

Several ramps to the westbound lanes, including the one from Superstition Freeway, from Highway 143 and from Baseline and Broadway Roads, will also be closed.

The department urged drivers to plan for at least 30 minutes of extra time, as the detour will keep traffic on state highways, many of which are not designed to handle interstate traffic.

Drivers headed to West Valley are urged to use Loop 202 to bypass the road work and connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Those from the Casa Grande area should consider heading west on Interstate 8, then north on Highway 85, to get onto I-10 near Buckeye.

During the weekend, crews plan to remove the top layer of rubberized asphalt from the interstate and place temporary concrete barriers between Loop 202 and Interstate 17.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

