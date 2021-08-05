Advertise
Amphi leaders balancing excitement, concern as students return to campus

By Andrew Capasso
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:56 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With kids back in the classroom in Amphitheater Public Schools the superintendent, Dr. Todd Jaeger, says it’s a time he’s been looking forward to.

“This has been a day I look forward to every year, but probably this year more than ever,” he said.

With that excitement, there’s also concern.  COVID-19 cases are up across the country and Pima County is no different.  The highly contagious delta variant is responsible for most of the spike.  Jaeger says he’s not alone.

“There is concern and I think everybody shares in that concern,” he said. “That’s why we’re trying to encourage people as much as possible to make very wise choices.  I’m a proponent of people getting vaccinated if they can and I hope people continue to pursue that avenue,” he added.

Many of the kids back on campus are under 12.  They’re not eligible to be vaccinated yet.  Jaeger says students across the district will see social distancing and lots of cleaning happening throughout the day.  Still, some parents have concerns.  Jaeger tells those parents to speak with their child’s principal to see how to best move forward.  The district also has a fully online full-year K-12 program.

