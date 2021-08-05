Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arizona DCS launches new program for prospective foster parents

Prospective foster parents can learn more about Arizona's foster care system through a new DCS...
Prospective foster parents can learn more about Arizona's foster care system through a new DCS program.(WIS)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After an influx of foster parent leads, the Arizona Department of Child Safety has started a new orientation for those interested in fostering a child.

According to a news release from the department, the program uses “compelling videos, natural language and a simplified user experience,” to customize the process of becoming a foster parent.

“It’s so easy to get overloaded and overwhelmed with information,” Faust was quoted as saying. “Our goal is to meet people where they are and give them exactly the info they need. The web experience should feel natural and intuitive.”

Those who say they are ready to become foster parents begin the program by watching a video, in which Arizona’s foster and adoptive parents share their stories. Then, they can give preference and self-select criteria to be matched with an agency that suits them best, such as one that is geographically convenient, LGBTQ-friendly, religious-based or Spanish-speaking.

“Many people inquire about foster care or adoption, but they get lost along the way or become frustrated with the process,” Faust was quoted as saying. “They’re a lot more likely to complete the licensure or certification process if they’re matched with an agency from the beginning that can provide exactly the right support.”

For those who want more information before committing to foster care, the program directs them to educational content, foster parent support groups, checklists and other tools.

Per the department, more than 14,000 children are in the state’s foster care system. The department says its main goal is to provide these children with safe, loving families before they are reunited with their parents or adopted.

“The need for foster parents is higher than ever,” Faust said. “We have to keep doing everything in our power to keep these children safe and provide them a healthy and happy future.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Valerie Louise West, 62, is facing a charge of leaving the...
UPDATE: Woman arrested following hit-and-run accident that left pedestrian seriously hurt in midtown Tucson
Pima County Jail
Pima County investigating inmate death
Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a building fire on East Ferry Road.
Tucson firefighters fight blaze on south side
Banner health update
Banner Health: Why this COVID surge is different for hospitals
Masks
TUSD to require masks for students, teachers and staff

Latest News

The destructive wildfire season is predicted to continue through September.
‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates California town
The group has grown and donated more than 20,000 pounds of food in seven years.
Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Gardener helps donate 20,000 pounds of fresh veggies
Of course it’s early, but the first day went better than could be expected.
TUSD first day of mask mandate goes smoothly
Catalina Foothills District 16 holds emergency meeting to discuss mask mandates
Catalina Foothills District 16 holds emergency meeting to discuss mask mandates
The group has grown and donated more than 20,000 pounds of food in seven years.
Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Gardener helps donate 20,000 pounds of fresh veggies