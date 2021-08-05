Arizona DCS launches new program for prospective foster parents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After an influx of foster parent leads, the Arizona Department of Child Safety has started a new orientation for those interested in fostering a child.

According to a news release from the department, the program uses “compelling videos, natural language and a simplified user experience,” to customize the process of becoming a foster parent.

“It’s so easy to get overloaded and overwhelmed with information,” Faust was quoted as saying. “Our goal is to meet people where they are and give them exactly the info they need. The web experience should feel natural and intuitive.”

Those who say they are ready to become foster parents begin the program by watching a video, in which Arizona’s foster and adoptive parents share their stories. Then, they can give preference and self-select criteria to be matched with an agency that suits them best, such as one that is geographically convenient, LGBTQ-friendly, religious-based or Spanish-speaking.

“Many people inquire about foster care or adoption, but they get lost along the way or become frustrated with the process,” Faust was quoted as saying. “They’re a lot more likely to complete the licensure or certification process if they’re matched with an agency from the beginning that can provide exactly the right support.”

For those who want more information before committing to foster care, the program directs them to educational content, foster parent support groups, checklists and other tools.

Per the department, more than 14,000 children are in the state’s foster care system. The department says its main goal is to provide these children with safe, loving families before they are reunited with their parents or adopted.

“The need for foster parents is higher than ever,” Faust said. “We have to keep doing everything in our power to keep these children safe and provide them a healthy and happy future.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.