Authorities: Crews repairing border wall in Yuma assaulted by rock throwers

Not all the of construction utilizes the 30-foot bollard fencing as seen in this image taken...
A group of people in Mexico threw rocks at workers repairing the border fence near Yuma, Arizona, on Tuesday, Aug. 3.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Workers repairing the border fence near Yuma, Arizona, were attacked by people in Mexico, according to a federal agency.

A spokesman from the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector said it happened early Tuesday, Aug. 3.

“Contractor employees reported that while they were making repairs, they were attacked by a group of assailants throwing rocks at them from Mexico,” Border Patrol said in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

