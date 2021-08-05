Authorities: Crews repairing border wall in Yuma assaulted by rock throwers
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Workers repairing the border fence near Yuma, Arizona, were attacked by people in Mexico, according to a federal agency.
A spokesman from the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector said it happened early Tuesday, Aug. 3.
“Contractor employees reported that while they were making repairs, they were attacked by a group of assailants throwing rocks at them from Mexico,” Border Patrol said in a news release.
No injuries were reported.
