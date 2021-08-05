Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Bear cub rescued from California wildfire escapes rehab center

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A bear cub known for being rescued after his paws were burned in a Sierra wildfire has escaped from the center where he was recovering.

Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe are asking for the public’s help finding the 6-month-old black bear.

He is nicknamed “Tamarack” after the fire that burned his paws.

The Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care center in South Lake Tahoe said Tuesday he escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence.

The center says he is not in imminent danger and is not a threat, but they need to locate him as soon as possible.

The 25-pound cub may have bandages on his front paws.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Valerie Louise West, 62, is facing a charge of leaving the...
UPDATE: Woman arrested following hit-and-run accident that left pedestrian seriously hurt in midtown Tucson
Pima County Jail
Pima County investigating inmate death
Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a building fire on East Ferry Road.
Tucson firefighters fight blaze on south side
Banner health update
Banner Health: Why this COVID surge is different for hospitals
Masks
TUSD to require masks for students, teachers and staff

Latest News

The moves are big steps toward President Joe Biden’s pledge to cut emissions and battle climate...
LIVE: Biden signing executive order, seeks to boost fuel economy
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots
A group of people in Mexico threw rocks at workers repairing the border fence near Yuma,...
Authorities: Crews repairing border wall in Yuma assaulted by rock throwers
Chief Jeri Williams, Phoenix Police Department
DOJ announces investigation of city of Phoenix, police department
LIVE: Biden discusses plans to boost clean vehicles