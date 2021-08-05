FACT FINDERS: Should Vaccinated People Get Tested Regularly?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Since vaccinated people can still have breakthrough cases of COVID-19 but are often asymptomatic should they be tested regularly?

If you are fully vaccinated and are showing no symptoms, the CDC says you do not need to be tested for COVID regularly. However, there are instances where vaccinated people should get tested.

The CDC recommends if you have COVID-19 symptoms and are fully vaccinated you should get tested.

It also recommends if you come in close contact with someone either suspected or confirmed to have COVID, you should be tested. In that case, the guidance is to get the test three to five days after exposure but also wear a mask inside for two weeks or until you get a negative test result.

Dr. Sean Elliott with Tucson Medical Center explains one reason why the CDC does not recommend getting a screening test outside of these cases.

”For example I could say, ‘Hey I got vaccinated last summer as part of the Moderna trial, let me get myself screened right now today. Oh, it’s negative? Oh, I’m great, fantastic.’ But guess what? I could walk into a face of COVID tonight and be just as infected and infectious tomorrow and in a week as if I hadn’t had the test at all,” said Dr. Elliott.

The CDC says if you are fully vaccinated and test positive or if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms it is best to isolate.

Click here for more information on this guidance: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html

