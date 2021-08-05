Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: storm chances going up... slowly!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Best chance for storms today will be across Santa Cruz county and over high terrain. A few storms will push off of the mountains into valley locales due to a weak northeast steering flow. Temperatures run 2 to 7 degrees above average. Slightly better chance for rain Friday through Sunday. Sunday looks to be the most active day of the weekend. Next weekend, we’re tracking the tropics and how that might impact southern Arizona.

THURSDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 104F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 101F.

SATURDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 100F.

SUNDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

