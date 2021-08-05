Advertise
Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON — Moderna officials say while its COVID-19 vaccine’s protection is holding up, it’s planning for booster doses to help fight the highly contagious delta variant.

With “the rising force of infection” from that variant and eventual waning immunity, a “booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible” this winter, Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge told investors.

The shots remain 93% effective four-to-six months after the second dose, according to the latest tracking of Moderna’s 30,000-person vaccine study, the company reported Thursday. But that came before the recent surge in delta-caused COVID-19 cases.

Real-world evidence from multiple countries shows protection, especially against hospitalizations and deaths, remains strong against the delta variant.

Hoge says a half-dose of the original vaccine given six-to-eight months after people’s second shot may provide a sufficient boost. He cited a small study showing that triggered increases in antibody levels high enough to fight variants, including delta.

Moderna and competitor Pfizer are studying a variety of booster strategies. While some countries already have begun offering a third dose to vulnerable groups with weak immune systems, U.S. health authorities haven’t called for boosters.

— Tokyo hits record 5,042 daily cases as infections surge during Olympics

— US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers

— Malaysia’s daily coronavirus cases top 20,000

— Researchers study chances of “long COVID” in vaccinated people

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

