Nationwide “Keep Local Alive” movement shines spotlight on Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Last March, David Loveland and Bobby Johnson planned to launch a marketing product for small businesses. Then COVID-19 took hold.

The pair switched gears and started spreading awareness about supporting local instead.

“Lets just go out and see if we can do good for a couple of months and that turned into a lot more,” said Loveland, now a co-founder of Keep Local Alive.

Next the movement, Keep Local Alive, was born. Loveland and Johnson started Facebook groups in many cities across the country to promote small businesses. The two decided to do something epic to stand out and took a road trip across the country.

“From Sarasota, Florida to Seattle, Washington. We highlighted 68 cities. We’d find three or four businesses. Good stories from each one and highlighted them,” Loveland said.

He said through their adventures, one thing became clear

“The heart and passion of a business owner is the same everywhere. Whether you’re in San Francisco or Columbia, Missouri. That entrepreneurial drive is so similar,” he said.

He said Tucson stood out.

“Tucson was absolutely at the top of our list as far as people jumping on board and actually doing something about this problem,” he said.

Keep Local Alive chose Tucson and Omaha, Neb. as the first two cities to launch their app this fall. It’s designed to make it easier for people to find independently owned shops and restaurants. Local business owner Sydney King says spreading awareness makes a world of difference

“I really believe we need each other to grow,” said King, the founder of Syd Shakes. “If I bought from a local business and someone needed the same thing, I’d refer them and that keeps it growing.”

Supporting local is an idea Keep Local Alive hopes will live on for years and years to come.

“It’s about keeping the local, rich culture alive in your city. That’s not a COVID thing, not a pandemic thing, it’s an always thing,” Loveland said.

Find the Keep Local Alive Tucson page, here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.