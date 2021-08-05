Advertise
Officers rally to save twins’ lemonade stand after thief steals tip jar

By KCCI Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - A cold-hearted thief stole money from a lemonade stand in Iowa. When the kids reopened their stand, police officers showed up big-time to help out.

Katelyn and Elias Smidt, 9-year-old twins, were just having a lemonade stand Monday, but things quickly turned sour when a girl got out of a car, grabbed their tip jar and fled.

The family called the police. Afterward, Ames Officer Celena Rohland says she started messaging her colleagues to see if they could visit the lemonade stand to “make a difference in Katelyn and Elias’ day.”

Ames Officer Celena Rohland asked her colleagues to visit the lemonade stand to “make a difference in Katelyn and Elias’ day.” Four different law enforcement agencies showed up to help the twins raise back the stolen money.(Source: Karen Smidt, KCCI via CNN)

Four different law enforcement agencies showed up when the twins reopened their stand, helping to raise back the money that was stolen.

The next day, business was still booming.

“It chokes me up, so to see these kids as happy as they are right now, that’s what it’s about, taking care of our community,” said Kyle Dirks with garbage collection agency Aspen Waste.

Katelyn and Elias’ mom says this life lesson has made everything worth it.

“There was one bad apple, but they got to feel the goodness of so many more people. One bad apple will not ruin it for us. We are pressing on,” Karen Smidt said.

The family says they’ve raised more than $750. They plan to donate it all to the Shop with a Cop program, saying they’re excited to give back to the community that supported them.

Copyright 2021 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

