PREVIEW: What are school districts doing to tackle learning loss?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With students from across southern Arizona heading back to the classroom, many are wondering how our districts are tackling learning loss.

Many are worried their children fell far behind during the pandemic when most only had access to remote learning.

KOLD Chief Investigative Reporter Valerie Cavazos interviewed a mother of two who’s anxious to know how Sunnyside USD will deal with it.

The woman’s daughter is entering second grade after a year of remote learning and said she feels her daughter fell too far behind, especially in reading.

She wanted to know the district’s plan to address it and Valerie interviewed her teacher and the Sunnyside superintendent to get her answers.

Catch Valerie’s story on KOLD News at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. You can watch it live at www.kold.com/live or check this story later for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.