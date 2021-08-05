Advertise
Pro wrestler ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton dies at 62

Pro wrestler "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has died at the age of 62.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:38 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(Gray News) - “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, part of the legendary pro wrestling tag team Midnight Express, died at the age of 62.

His sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

Eaton wrestled through multiple territories in the National Wrestling Alliance in the ‘70s and ‘80s before gaining nationwide exposure with World Championship Wrestling. He teamed with multiple partners, including Dennis Condrey and Stan Lane, to form the Midnight Express over the years.

The group was “managed” by wrestling legends Jim Cornette and Paul “Paul E. Dangerously” Heyman in different stints.

Eaton won multiple tag team and singles championships during his career, wrestling through the 2010s with several promotions.

Donna Eaton, his wife, died June 26 at the age of 57. He was widely regarded as one of the real-life nice guys in the business, and several current and former superstars expressed their condolences on social media.

“If you’ve studied pro wrestling with any true attention, you’ve studied Bobby Eaton. And understand just how special he was in the ring,” said WWE superstar Adam “Edge” Copeland on Twitter. “Every time I encountered him outside of it, he was an even better person.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

