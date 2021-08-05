Students in Douglas return to class Thursday

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of students in the Douglas Unified School District kick off the school year Thursday, Aug. 5.

This is the first time in a year and a half that students will be back in the classroom full time without any online learning.

Here’s a look at what students and parents can expect throughout the district’s eight schools.

Masks are highly encouraged for everyone indoors.

There will be social distancing where possible.

There will be extra cleaning at all schools.

There will be hand-washing stations and PPE available.

District superintendent Ana Samaniego said she believes the school board would have voted to require masks if the governor hadn’t put in place a restriction on mask mandates.

“You’re going to have 25-30 (per classroom) come back and not really being able to really social distance, you know - with the three-feet apart - causes some concern for us especially in the 12-and-under age group,” Samaniego said.

Samaniego says there is a “Plan B” should Douglas USD need it.

“Our teachers are prepared to become that online teacher from one day to the next. We have the skills, we have the tools, and we are ready for that if that is the case,” said Samaniego.

Samaniego also said the district will need a partnership with parents and lots of communication.

“Schools cannot do it alone. ... Our parents can’t do it alone either, so we have to be able to work together,” Samaniego said.

Parents are required to let their child’s school know if their student tests positive for COVID-19 or if they’ve been in contact with someone who has.

The district will also follow Cochise County health guidelines for any quarantines.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.