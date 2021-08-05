Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Texas gov. orders another special session to pass GOP voting bill

Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again...
Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again try passing a GOP voting bill after Democrats left the state in protest to again prevent Republicans from changing the state’s elections laws.
By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again try passing a GOP voting bill after Democrats left the state in protest to again prevent Republicans from changing the state’s elections laws.

The announcement was expected and comes as more than 50 Democrats, who left Texas for Washington on July 12, were on the cusp of running out the clock on the current special session and torpedoing the sweeping voting package for a second time since May.

“I will continue to call special session after special session,” Abbott said.

The cross-country exodus marked the second time that Democratic lawmakers staged a walkout on the voting overhaul, which they say would make it harder for young people, people of color and people with disabilities to vote. But like the effort in May, there remains no clear path for Democrats to permanently block the voting measures, or a list of other contentious GOP-backed proposals up for debate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Valerie Louise West, 62, is facing a charge of leaving the...
UPDATE: Woman arrested following hit-and-run accident that left pedestrian seriously hurt in midtown Tucson
Pima County Jail
Pima County investigating inmate death
Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a building fire on East Ferry Road.
Tucson firefighters fight blaze on south side
Banner health update
Banner Health: Why this COVID surge is different for hospitals
Masks
TUSD to require masks for students, teachers and staff

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators wrapping up $1T infrastructure bill, voting ahead
All Arizona counties covered by new eviction moratorium
The moves are big steps toward President Joe Biden’s pledge to cut emissions and battle climate...
LIVE: Biden signing executive order, seeks to boost fuel economy
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots
A group of people in Mexico threw rocks at workers repairing the border fence near Yuma,...
Authorities: Crews repairing border wall in Yuma assaulted by rock throwers