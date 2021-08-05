Tucson police seeking suspect after baby raccoon found abandoned, duct taped

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking to file animal cruelty charges after a baby raccoon was found abandoned, with duct tape on its limbs and face, on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

According to a tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the raccoon was found with its legs and snout duct taped near Valencia Road and Wieding Road.

The raccoon had been there for up to three days, department officials say, and is now being treated by Tucson Wildlife.

Police encourage anyone with information on who is responsible to call 623-236-7201 or 520-724-6900, extension 4.

Baby raccoon found abandoned, w/duct taped legs & snout, today at Valencia & Wieding roads by @azgfdTucson, @PimaAnimalCare & @tucsonpd. There up to three days. Being treated now @TucsonWildlife. Info leading to animal cruelty charges sought. Call 623-236-7201 or 520-724-6900 x4 pic.twitter.com/ajpSCKNn3o — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) August 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.