Tucson Unified to require masks for students, staff and visitors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When the Tucson Unified School District reopens to its 45,000 students Thursday, those students will be required to wear a mask.

So will teachers, staff and visitors.

That’s because the TUSD Governing Board voted unanimously Wednesday to impose a district-wide mask mandate, defying lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey.

The board called an emergency meeting to pass the mandate, which may violate a state law passed by lawmakers and signed by Ducey.

As of Wednesday, TUSD is the only district in southern Arizona with a mask mandate. Others are suggesting masks, but not requiring them.

“This isn’t about trying to take away individual freedoms,” said TUSD board member Adelita Grijalva. “Literally it’s about trying to take care of children who can’t advocate for themselves.”

About a third of TUSD’s students are not old enough to get vaccinated.

“Masks help reduce the spread of COVID, especially those who are too young to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Ravi Grivois-Shah, a board member who has three children in the district, all of them under 12. “Masks are their major line, last line of defense against COVID.”

Others said their vote was to not only protect the health and safety of the students but also the family members who may be exposed by a child.

TUSD is the fourth district in the state to pass a mask mandate, following Phoenix Union, Phoenix Elementary and Osborn Elementary, It may be the fourth to do it, but it is by far the largest.

The board is being supported by Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, who said decisions like this should be left to the local districts.

“We made a pledge to you that we would never waiver from viewing this issue as a heath crisis,” Trujillo said. “Not through a political lens, not through a partisan lens, not through the lens of special interest groups.”

Ducey’s Communications Director CJ Karamargin issued a statement when asked about the decision.

“We expect school districts to obey the law,” the release stated. “The law is clear. The Governor’s position is clear. Arizona is not anti-mask. It is anti-mask mandate.”

