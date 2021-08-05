TUSD superintendent explains reasoning behind last-minute calls on masks, buses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “I realize that’s it’s an inconvenience, however it was the least of all evils,” said Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.

The head of southern Arizona’s largest school district is accepting responsibility for a last-minute call on changing the bus routes for thousands of students the day before the first day of school.

“Our intentions were good, but the result was not good and I accept full responsibility for that,” said Trujillo.

The last-minute change comes amid a shortage of bus drivers that left thousands of families across Tucson scrambling to try to figure out how to get their kids to and from school.

Another last-minute call involved mandating masks.

Many parents are asking why so many policy changes were made just one day before the start of the school year and what going against Gov. Doug Ducey’s order prohibiting mask mandates is going to mean for students.

KOLD News 13′s Angelica Carrillo spoke one-on-one with Trujillo to ask him those questions.

