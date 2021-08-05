UArizona Football looks forward to fall with mostly vaccinated team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The University of Arizona Football season is getting closer and closer and the Wildcats first year Head Coach Jedd Fisch is looking forward to giving the game day experience at Arizona Stadium revamped energy.

“My plan is to do everything for the Zona Zoo I’m humanly allowed to do, to make it the greatest experience for our students,” said Fisch.

It’s a complete 180 from last year, when the student section and entire stadium was empty because of the pandemic.

Even though students are not back on campus yet, Arizona quarterback Will Plummer says excitement among students is already swirling.

“Some of my buddies that I went to school with and are in fraternities are amped and ready to come to games,” said Plummer.

But, as the season inches closer and COVID-19 cases in Arizona and across the country rise, Coach Fisch is confident his team is doing everything they need to stay healthy.

“We are at an extremely high vaccination rate, I believe were at 115 out of 118,” said Fisch.

He says this paired with the entire coaching staff being vaccinated gives the Wildcats a competitive advantage.

“We should not miss anytime as a football team due to COVID,” said Fisch. “If someone tests positive then the rest of the team does not have to quarantine because they’re vaccinated.”

The three players that remain unvaccinated have to follow a different set of safety protocols put in place by the PAC 12 and Wildcat team doctors.

“Non vaccinated players indoors will wear masks, they have to go through testing protocols that vaccinated players don’t have to, and they have to go through certain quarantine rules,” said Fisch. “They can’t test out in the same way vaccinated players can.”

Fisch is hopeful that the vaccination status of Arizona football may soon reach 100-percent

“I think that will be an incredible message to the world and to the state of Arizona,” he said.

The Wildcats first game will be on Sept. 4 against BYU in Las Vegas.

