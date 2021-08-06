Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard

This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New...
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New Widetech.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall also includes about 380,000 dehumidifiers in Canada and about 25,000 in Mexico.

New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating after a young raccoon was found with its...
Arizona Game and Fish seeking suspect after baby raccoon found abandoned, duct taped
Banner Health
Dozens protest Banner Health’s vaccine mandate for employees
State Sen. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix, faces numerous sex charges involving a minor.
State senator accused of sexual conduct with child
TUSD superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo discusses buses, face masks
TUSD superintendent explains reasoning behind last-minute calls on masks, buses
Chief Jeri Williams, Phoenix Police Department
DOJ announces investigation of city of Phoenix, police department

Latest News

The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
Part of a Maui mansion is seen from a street in Kihei, Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The...
$45M mansion sale reflects hot Hawaii real estate market
A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
Officials: 5 children home alone die in Illinois fire
Five children died in a house fire in Illinois.
Aerials of deadly Illinois fire
A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
5 children die in Illinois fire