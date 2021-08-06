Advertise
Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Gardener helps donate 20,000 pounds of fresh veggies

By Megan McNeil
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:55 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A box of various vegetables, cucumbers, peppers, zucchini and more, sits on a table at the Sahuarita Food Bank.

It’s the result of weeks of volunteering, hard work and a love of gardening for others.

Elissa Dearing, part of the Green Valley Gardeners’ Community Garden, has helped grow the veggies in this box and hundreds more..

“We decided we would not let any part of the garden area go unused,” said Dearing.

The group has grown and donated more than 20,000 pounds of food in seven years. The last two months alone, they’ve donated about 1200 pounds of fresh, organic vegetables to the Sahuarita Food Bank, all going to families in need.

“I’m almost a little speechless whenever they bring in something that they’ve grown,” said Carlos Valles, the executive director of the Sahuarita Food bank and community resource center. “It’s something incredible that they put their heart and soul into, and they’re donating it to the food bank.”

It’s out of love they grow from seeds—sowing much more in their community that cucumbers, but a healthy start to end hunger.

“(The food bank) just told me their clientele has increased threefold during COVID, and I actually have gardeners in my garden who have told me from time to time they’ve had to use the food bank. So, it’s everybody,” said Dearing.

If you know someone who is worthy of an Arizona’s Heart and Sol nomination, go here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

