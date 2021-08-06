Catalina Foothills District 16 holds emergency meeting to discuss mask mandates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just one day after Tucson Unified School District announced a universal mask mandate for students and staff, another school district could be looking to do the same.

Thursday, the Catalina Foothills District 16 held a special emergency meeting. The governing board spoke with an attorney with the district about the ramifications should they choose to mandate masks or vaccines.

A group of parents were protesting in favor of a mask mandate for their children’s schools. They believe it is too soon to do away with masks because of the growing cases in the county and the spread of the Delta variant.

″We’re asking them to stand up to a law that shouldn’t have happened and be on the side of our children. Protect our children. Save lives with science.” parent Jennifer Danilowitz said.

Charmaine Lewis, another parent, thinks we are losing sight of what’s really important.

″This is just bigger than politics and personal preference. We have to protect each other. We saw we’re a country that cares for each other, this is how we care for each other. A $5 mask, a 99 cent mask, whatever, just mask up,” she said.

Parents were only allowed inside the meeting for the opening of the session and then they were immediately asked to leave.

Melanie Palace, also a parent, says she is immunocompromised and taking action to keep her daughter safe. She’s encouraging others to do the same

“Right now, I’m not sending my kid on Monday. She is staying home for ten days on strike,” Palace said. “I was told she could stay home due to this situation and not be disenrolled.”

The parents created a petition on change.org to call on CFSD 16 to make universal masking for everyone in their K-12 schools. That petition was started just three days ago and already has more than 250 signatures.

There will be a public board meeting Tuesday at 6:30 at the Valley View Early Learning Center.

