Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Couple charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony,...
FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against Chad and Lori Daybell in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children and Chad Daybell's previous wife last year. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a couple in the killings of the wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona.

The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday.

They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel, that they were done for financial gain and that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are likely to be a continuing threat to society.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lori Daybell has not yet entered a plea and is undergoing mental health treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Valerie Louise West, 62, is facing a charge of leaving the...
UPDATE: Woman arrested following hit-and-run accident that left pedestrian seriously hurt in midtown Tucson
Pima County Jail
Pima County investigating inmate death
Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a building fire on East Ferry Road.
Tucson firefighters fight blaze on south side
Banner health update
Banner Health: Why this COVID surge is different for hospitals
Masks
TUSD to require masks for students, teachers and staff

Latest News

The destructive wildfire season is predicted to continue through September.
‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates California town
The group has grown and donated more than 20,000 pounds of food in seven years.
Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Gardener helps donate 20,000 pounds of fresh veggies
Of course it’s early, but the first day went better than could be expected.
TUSD first day of mask mandate goes smoothly
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes...
Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer
The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an emergency alert from a sightseeing plane in the area...
Coast Guard: 6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash