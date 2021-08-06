Advertise
EMT Jacob Dindinger to be laid to rest Monday

Jacob Dindinger
Jacob Dindinger(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The EMT who died after being shot in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Monday, Aug. 9.

Jacob Dindinger and his partner were ambushed in their ambulance at Quincie Douglas Center at Silverlake Park on July 18. He died on July 29.

They were staged there during the shooting and house fire near South Campbell Avenue and East Irene Vista.

The public is invited to pay respects to Dindinger along the memorial procession route beginning at approximately 10:20 a.m.

A memorial service for family, friends and colleagues will take place at Casas Church immediately following the conclusion of the procession.

Procession route:

  • Start at Adair Funeral Home, 8090 N. Northern Avenue, heading south.
  • Right at West Magee Road, continue west past North La Cañada Boulevard.
  • Right at West Old Magee Trail.
  • Right at N. La Cholla Boulevard, continue north past West Lambert Lane.
  • Left at N. Cross Road, arrive at Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cañada Boulevard.

