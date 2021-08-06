FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Showers and storms will make a comeback the next few days. Scattered activity Friday afternoon south and east of Tucson. A few storms possible in eastern Pima county, including Tucson, by the evening. Temperatures run 2 to 7 degrees above average. Slightly better chance for rain by Sunday. An uptick in storm coverage could come the middle of next week with a tropical push of moisture from a developing system in the eastern Pacific.

FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 101F.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with temps in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 100F.

SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 100F.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

