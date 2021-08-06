Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Showers and storms will make a comeback the next few days. Scattered activity Friday afternoon south and east of Tucson. A few storms possible in eastern Pima county, including Tucson, by the evening. Temperatures run 2 to 7 degrees above average. Slightly better chance for rain by Sunday. An uptick in storm coverage could come the middle of next week with a tropical push of moisture from a developing system in the eastern Pacific.

FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 101F.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with temps in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 100F.

SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 100F.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating after a young raccoon was found with its...
Arizona Game and Fish seeking suspect after baby raccoon found abandoned, duct taped
Banner Health
Dozens protest Banner Health’s vaccine mandate for employees
State Sen. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix, faces numerous sex charges involving a minor.
State senator accused of sexual conduct with child
TUSD superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo discusses buses, face masks
TUSD superintendent explains reasoning behind last-minute calls on masks, buses
Chief Jeri Williams, Phoenix Police Department
DOJ announces investigation of city of Phoenix, police department

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 5, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms slowly trickle back in.
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 5, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 5, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 5, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 5, 2021
The destructive wildfire season is predicted to continue through September.
‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates California town