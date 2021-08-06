Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pennington Street closed between Scott, Sixth avenues

The incident began with a check welfare call at the Pennington Street Garage, police said.
The incident began with a check welfare call at the Pennington Street Garage, police said.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police blocked off a portion of Pennington Street downtown Friday, Aug. 6, while they try to communicate with a man “in crisis.”

This began with a check welfare call at the multi-level Pennington Street Garage.

Police say there is no indication that the man is armed and there is no threat to the public.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Crowder is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left Jamarr Jones,...
UPDATE: Shooter claims he had been released from mental facility the day of young teen’s murder
State Sen. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix, faces numerous sex charges involving a minor.
UPDATE: Documents reveal alleged abuse between Arizona State Senator Tony Navarette, teen boy
LIVE STORM BLOG: Tornado warning for portions of Pima County until 6:45 p.m.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating after a young raccoon was found with its...
Arizona Game and Fish seeking suspect after baby raccoon found abandoned, duct taped
Banner Health
Dozens protest Banner Health’s vaccine mandate for employees