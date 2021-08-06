Pennington Street closed between Scott, Sixth avenues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police blocked off a portion of Pennington Street downtown Friday, Aug. 6, while they try to communicate with a man “in crisis.”

This began with a check welfare call at the multi-level Pennington Street Garage.

Police say there is no indication that the man is armed and there is no threat to the public.

No further details were immediately available.

