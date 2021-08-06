Advertise
State senator accused of sexual conduct with child

State Sen. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix, faces numerous sex charges involving a minor.
State Sen. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix, faces numerous sex charges involving a minor.(Arizona State Legislature)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:32 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona state senator faces charges after, police say, he sexually abused a child.

State Sen. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 5 and charged with multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor, among other charges, Phoenix police told AZ family.

Senate Democrats confirmed that day one it its members had been arrested.

“We are aware one of our members has been arrested and are awaiting further details and for law enforcement to do its job. We will not have further comment at this time,” Democrats said in a statement.

Navarrete’s arrest comes days after the senator said he tested positive for COVID-19.

He said in a Facebook post his symptoms were mild and urged everyone to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

