Tucson Medical Center launches milk bank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Medical Center just started a brand new milk bank program to accept breast milk donations for babies in need.

“This is milk that’s used specifically in NICU babies. It can save a baby’s life to have human donor milk,” said Noreen Carver, a lactation consultant at the hospital.

Thursday, they accepted their first ever donation. The donor in gave 300 ounces of milk. Now, other local moms can do the same. This milk goes to some of the most fragile babies in the hospital.

”We have a lot of NICU moms that are excited about donating to the milk bank so they can give back for what their baby got, such a precious gift,” said Jenifer Smith, another lactation consultant at the hospital.

The start of this program coincides with World Breast Feeding Week. It is overseen by the Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin.

If you would like to donate breast milk, there is a free screening process you need to complete before you are eligible. TMC says you must be a mother who is currently breastfeeding infants younger than one year old. For more information call 1-877-813-6455.

