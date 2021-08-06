Advertise
Tumamoc Hill to close Aug. 10 for road work

Tumamoc Hill is a popular destination for southern Arizona hikers. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tumamoc Hill will close to the public for four days in August because of road maintenance on the 1.5-mile road to the summit.

Crews will close the road at 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, while they reseal the road surface. The road, which is a popular west-side hiking path, will reopen at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, weather permitting.

The 860-acre ecological reserve on Tumamoc Hill is owned and operated by the University of Arizona in partnership with Pima County. The Desert Laboratory opened in 1903 and joined the list of U.S. National Historical Landmarks in 1976. Public access hours for the road are normally 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

