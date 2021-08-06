TUSD first day of mask mandate goes smoothly

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When the Tucson Unified School District board voted unanimously to defy the state to pass a mask mandate, there were a reported 102 school cases and 11 outbreaks. As of today, it’s 195 cases and 14 outbreaks even without the largest school districts in session.

TUSD began classes today, Aug 5, 2021, as the only Southern Arizona district to pass the mandate and the first day ran smoothly.

“It was magnificent overwhelming success,” said Marea Jenness, a biology teacher at Tucson High School. “I think they’re really grateful to be back in school.”

Of course it’s early, but the first day went better than could be expected.

“I saw 160 kids today and I saw 159 masks, Jenness said. “And the one kid who came in without a mask, by the time I was done explaining scientifically why he should wear a mask even if he’s vaccinated, he put on his mask.”

When it passed the mask requirement, the district was expecting some blow back but so far that’s been muted.

On the other side of the coin, a Tucson doctor took her three children out of their district and transferred all of them into TUSD schools because of the mandate.

One of the children was looking forward to a teacher her two older siblings had, but Dr. Cadey Harrel said the safety of her children comes first.

“So we had to make a very difficult decision to send them (the district) an email and say we’re withdrawing our children,” Harrel said. “We actually made the decision as of yesterday after TUSD came out in an act of civil disobedience which was morally correct.”

Dr. Harrel says her concern is who the Delta variant, which is more easily transmissible, is affecting right now.

“What makes this so much more demoralizing right now is this is affecting children,” she said.

That was cited repeatedly in TUSD’s decision to pass the mask mandate which said it’s protecting the health and safety of its 45,000 students, one third of whom are too young to be vaccinated.

“I just swabbed a 2-year-old the other day,” Harrel said. “Had to go out completely donned and had to do a swab of this little 2-year-old I take care of because we weren’t sure whether or not he had COVID-19.”

TUSD is one of five schools in the state which has passed a mask mandate but it is by far the largest. The other four are in the Phoenix area. Phoenix Union, which has 14,000 students has been taken to court over its mandate. It will serve as a test case for the rest when they present their case on Aug. 13.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.