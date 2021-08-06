Two people hurt in head-on crash on Avra Valley Road at Longview Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a serious crash on Tucson’s northwest side Friday morning, Aug. 6.

Avra Valley Road was blocked by the head-on crash at Longview Avenue, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Crews on scene with @PimaSheriff of a two vehicle head-on collision at Avra Valley Rd and Longview. One victim had to be extricated from their vehicle. Two people transported in serious condition. Please avoid the area as the road get cleared. pic.twitter.com/o5J05ZZZ7A — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) August 6, 2021

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

