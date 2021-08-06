Advertise
Two people hurt in head-on crash on Avra Valley Road at Longview Avenue

Two people were taken to a hospital after this crash on Avra Valley Road Friday morning, Aug. 6.
Two people were taken to a hospital after this crash on Avra Valley Road Friday morning, Aug. 6.(Northwest Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a serious crash on Tucson’s northwest side Friday morning, Aug. 6.

Avra Valley Road was blocked by the head-on crash at Longview Avenue, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

