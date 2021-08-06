UPDATE: Baby raccoon in fair condition after being found bound in duct tape and abandoned

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The search is on for the person responsible for seriously hurting a baby raccoon and then leaving it in the hot summer sun to die.

Arizona Game and Fish Tucson, Pima Animal Care Center and Tucson Police responded to a wildlife in distress call Wednesday morning near Valencia Road and the Tucson International Airport.

“We saw a raccoon that basically had its wrists and legs bound by duct tape and then had a severe amount of duct tape around its snout and around its head,” said Animal Protection Field Officer Jordan Kiser with Pima Animal Care Center.

Mark Hart with Arizona Game and Fish Tucson said the duct tape and this week’s excessive heat left the 6-month-old raccoon severely injured.

“It was badly dehydrated and had soft tissue injuries. We think it could have been there as many as three days,” Hart said.

The raccoon is now at the Tucson Wildlife Center in fair condition.

Her legs are bandaged and she is on pain killers, but this recovery may be a long one.

“It’s cruel, unusual and baffling. Why? Why would anyone do this to a baby raccoon? We don’t have a good answer, but we intend to find out with the public’s help,” Hart said.

Hart said the person responsible could face multiple charges, including animal cruelty and illegal taking of wildlife.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 1-800-352-0700.

