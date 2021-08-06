UPDATE: Documents reveal alleged abuse between Arizona State Senator Tony Navarette, teen boy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Documents released Friday, Aug. 6, reveal disturbing details of child sex allegations against an Arizona state senator.

The victim said the abuse started when he was 13 years old and lasted two to three years.

Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete, D-Phoenix, was arrested Thursday night on five counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of molestation of a child and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor. All charges are felonies.

According to AZ Family, the 35-year-old Navarrete was arrested at his Phoenix home and declined to participate in a formal interview with detectives.

According to Navarrete’s initial appearance paperwork, the victim reported the abuse on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The victim told police he had woken up to Navarrete touching him sexually five times over the course of two or three years. The victim told police he remembered feeling fearful during those incidents.

The victim said he suffers from anger issues, depression and anxiety stemming from the abuse.

During a Thursday call between Navarrete and the victim, which police say they recorded, the victim asked Navarrete if he regretted sexually abusing him.

Police said Navarrete told the victim he did regret it, apologized and told the victim none of it was the victim’s fault. Navarrete claimed he “wasn’t well,” when he abused the victim.

Arizona Senate Democrats confirmed his arrest and called him to immediately resign the next day.

“Abuse of this kind is intolerable and our hearts go out to the victims,” they said in a statement.

Navarrete’s arrest comes days after he said he tested positive for COVID-19. He said in a Facebook post his symptoms were mild and urged everyone to get the vaccine.

In 2016, Navarrete was first elected to the state House of Representatives and represented District 30. Two years later, voters elected him to the state Senate for District 30. He was re-elected in 2020. When he’s not at the state Capitol, he’s the deputy director of Promise Arizona, a community-based nonprofit.

