UPDATE: Shooter claims he had been released from mental facility the day of young teen’s murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man told police he had been released from a mental facility and bought a gun the day he killed a 13-year-boy and a man on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Police records released the next day say Lorenzo Crowder, 25, shot 13-year-old Avointae T. Sices and 34-year-old Jamarr Jones that night at a home in the 8000 block of East Sundew Drive, near Pantano and Golf Links.

Authorities said Jones died at the scene while Avointae died at a nearby hospital.

Per police records, Crowder has bought a 9mm handgun on July 23, but he was placed on hold for a background check until July 29.

Shortly afterward, Crowder was put into a mental health facility and released on Aug. 5, the day of the shooting.

Police say Crowder, after his release, picked up the gun and went to the Circle K on 36th Street and Campbell Avenue, where he fired the gun in the parking lot to test it.

According to officers, Crowder then drove to the home, planning to shoot a specific person, and parked outside for about 10 minutes to contemplate what he was about to do.

Residents of the home told police he knocked on the door. When the person who opened it told Crowder he couldn’t come in, he said, he hit him, pushed him aside and began shooting before he left the home.

Crowder’s car, an older model Cadillac, was later seen leaving his home on South Doreen Vista. Crowder drove back to the scene of the shooting, where he was apprehended by officers, police say.

Investigators found blood and spent 9mm cartridge casings in the home, a 9mm magazine in the front yard and the handgun in the car.

Police say Crowder told them he had schizophrenia, depression and anxiety and said he hears voices “like he’s possessed.”

Crowder reportedly told police he blamed a specific person for making him feel that way.

Crowder was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Relatives of Avointae have made a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs.

Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.

