Vaccine clinics scheduled for schools in Pima County

Clinics are set for the Vail School District beginning Aug. 7.
Clinics are set for the Vail School District beginning Aug. 7.(KKTV)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department has scheduled free, mobile vaccine clinics at public and private schools throughout the county.

According to an announcement from the department on Saturday, Aug. 7, a dozen clinics are set between Aug. 7 through Aug. 16 in the Vail School District, and more are scheduled for schools in the Marana Unified School District, Tucson Unified School District and private schools.

“We all know the best place for young people is in the classroom,” Vail School District superintendent John Carruth was quoted as saying. “We’re so appreciative of the assistance we’ve received from the Pima County Health Department in our efforts to keep students healthy, safe and learning.”

Health Department officials say they’re seeing COVID-19 cases, particularly the Delta variant, rise among young children. Many of those children aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine, they say.

“New variants of COVID-19 are more contagious for children, making mitigation practices critical to keeping our children healthy,” Brian Eller, the COVID-Schools Liaison for the Health Department, was quoted as saying.

The Health Department says its been working with schools since last spring to host the clinics on campuses.

Department officials issued an order on July 30, which was later updated on Aug. 4, that specified the requirements for schools and students regarding actual and suspected COVID-19 cases.

The Health Department’s guidance for the 2021-2022 school year, which closely aligns with guidance from the CDC, is available on the county’s website.

