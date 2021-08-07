Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Enrollment in virtual school surges

By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Unified’s virtual learning program is now online and enrollment is booming.

This is the first year TUSD is giving students this option to all it’s students, because of the pandemic.

So far, we have the enrollment numbers for elementary-level students.

About a thousand students in kindergarten through fifth grade are enrolled in the online academy, which has teachers on the other end.

KOLD reported previously that many students nationwide struggled with remote only learning, but some thrived in that environment.

Other districts in the region have similar online options.

Vail and Tanque Verde reported back that they do.

Virtual student enrollment in Vail is roughly the same as last year -- around 300.

Tanque Verde started this year. So far, 22 students have enrolled.

Sunnyside, Marana, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde and Nogales said they do not offer online learning options with teachers.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Crowder is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left Jamarr Jones,...
UPDATE: Shooter claims he had been released from mental facility the day of young teen’s murder
State Sen. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix, faces numerous sex charges involving a minor.
UPDATE: Documents reveal alleged abuse between Arizona State Senator Tony Navarette, teen boy
LIVE STORM BLOG: Tornado warning for portions of Pima County until 6:45 p.m.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating after a young raccoon was found with its...
Arizona Game and Fish seeking suspect after baby raccoon found abandoned, duct taped
Banner Health
Dozens protest Banner Health’s vaccine mandate for employees

Latest News

New details in fatal double homicide
New details in fatal double shooting
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise in Arizona
Will the pandemic ever end?
FACT FINDERS: When will the pandemic end?
Local help headed to California wildfires
Local help heads to California wildfire