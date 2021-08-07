Enrollment in virtual school surges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Unified’s virtual learning program is now online and enrollment is booming.

This is the first year TUSD is giving students this option to all it’s students, because of the pandemic.

So far, we have the enrollment numbers for elementary-level students.

About a thousand students in kindergarten through fifth grade are enrolled in the online academy, which has teachers on the other end.

KOLD reported previously that many students nationwide struggled with remote only learning, but some thrived in that environment.

Other districts in the region have similar online options.

Vail and Tanque Verde reported back that they do.

Virtual student enrollment in Vail is roughly the same as last year -- around 300.

Tanque Verde started this year. So far, 22 students have enrolled.

Sunnyside, Marana, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde and Nogales said they do not offer online learning options with teachers.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.