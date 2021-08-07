Advertise
FACT FINDERS: When will the pandemic end?

By Wendi Redman
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:28 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When will this pandemic be over?

Many are looking forward to the two year mark, hoping it will be done by then. However, it may not have the ending some are expecting.

Some people are comparing the COVID-19 pandemic to the 1918 Flu Pandemic which, according to the CDC, spread during 1918 and 1919.

Going by that timeline, this would be the final year of COVID spread. However, Dr. Sean Elliott with Tucson Medical Center says we should not base COVID projections on what happened then.

Dr. Elliott says this pandemic is like no other and, unfortunately, he does not not see a short-term end to it.

Travel has changed which impacts the spread of the virus, there have been huge scientific advances since 1918, and there was no vaccine in 1918 but there are a few options now.

Beyond those points, Dr. Elliott says, the 1918 pandemic was a single type of influenza that did not mutate much. During the COVID pandemic, he says, there are more than 4,000 variants, some of which are re-infecting people or making people more contagious.

”What I think most people are expecting is that the Coronavirus is going to turn into an annual component of our viral milieu, meaning we have flu every year. Okay, we’re going to probably have SARS Coronavirus 2 every year. And so, we may be looking at vaccine boosters every year because we failed to get on top of this thing in the first year,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

