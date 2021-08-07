Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms will favor areas south and east of Tucson through the weekend, before we see an uptick in our coverage by next week

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Drier air will lead to low-grade monsoon activity this weekend. An uptick in storm coverage could come the middle of next week with a tropical push of moisture from tropical storm Kevin in the eastern Pacific.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mainly sunny with a high near 100F.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s..

KOLD 530 FORECAST AUGUST 7, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms slowly make a comeback.
