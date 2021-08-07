LIVE STORM BLOG: Tornado warning for portions of Pima County until 6:45 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a tornado warning for portions of Pima County until 6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.

The warning is for the areas of Maish Vaya and Ak Chin, which are about 80 miles west of Tucson.

According to NWS Tucson, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted near Santa Rosa at 6:18 p.m.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed, and roofs, windows, vehicles and trees will also be damaged.

There is also a flash flood warning for south central Pima and north central Santa Cruz counties until 9 p.m.

Some of the areas under the flash flood warning are Vail and Arivaca.

You can keep up on weather alerts by downloading the KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather app or by going to https://www.kold.com/weather/alerts/ .

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.