Local help heads to California wildfire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local help is on the way to a northern California wildfire.

On Friday, Aug. 8, Red Cross volunteer Don Kline from Southern Arizona left to provide help at the Dixie Fire.

Red Cross workers say he will be helping folks who had to evacuate from the fire by providing food, water, shelter, and other basic needs.

Kline is slated to be there for two weeks.

