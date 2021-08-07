Advertise
Local help heads to California wildfire

By Wendi Redman
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local help is on the way to a northern California wildfire.

On Friday, Aug. 8, Red Cross volunteer Don Kline from Southern Arizona left to provide help at the Dixie Fire.

Red Cross workers say he will be helping folks who had to evacuate from the fire by providing food, water, shelter, and other basic needs.

Kline is slated to be there for two weeks.

