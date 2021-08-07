Police: Sierra Vista man shot at, pulled knife on driver in during road-rage incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista man is facing numerous charges after allegedly shooting at and pulling a knife on another driver during a road rage incident on Friday, Aug. 6.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said David Sundt, 62, was arrested on six counts of aggravated assault and six counts of endangerment.

Officers said they were called to an area near Wilcox Drive and Park Court following reports of gunfire.

Police said Sundt and another man, who was inside his car, got into an argument over a traffic-related incident when Sundt took out a knife and tried to pull the victim out.

The SVPD said while trying to get away, the other driver hit Sundt with his door and knocked Sundt to the ground. Sundt then allegedly pulled a handgun out of his waistband and shot six times at the car, hitting it several times.

Another driver, who stopped when they saw the shooting, tried to back away and hit a light pole on Wilcox Drive, damaging both the car and the pole.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact SVPD Det. Thomas Ransford at 520-452-7500.

