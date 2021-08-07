Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Sierra Vista man shot at, pulled knife on driver in during road-rage incident

Officers say they were called to an area near Wilcox Drive and Park Court after gunshots were...
Officers say they were called to an area near Wilcox Drive and Park Court after gunshots were reported there.(AP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista man is facing numerous charges after allegedly shooting at and pulling a knife on another driver during a road rage incident on Friday, Aug. 6.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said David Sundt, 62, was arrested on six counts of aggravated assault and six counts of endangerment.

Officers said they were called to an area near Wilcox Drive and Park Court following reports of gunfire.

Police said Sundt and another man, who was inside his car, got into an argument over a traffic-related incident when Sundt took out a knife and tried to pull the victim out.

The SVPD said while trying to get away, the other driver hit Sundt with his door and knocked Sundt to the ground. Sundt then allegedly pulled a handgun out of his waistband and shot six times at the car, hitting it several times.

Another driver, who stopped when they saw the shooting, tried to back away and hit a light pole on Wilcox Drive, damaging both the car and the pole.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact SVPD Det. Thomas Ransford at 520-452-7500.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Crowder is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left Jamarr Jones,...
UPDATE: Shooter claims he had been released from mental facility the day of young teen’s murder
State Sen. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix, faces numerous sex charges involving a minor.
UPDATE: Documents reveal alleged abuse between Arizona State Senator Tony Navarette, teen boy
LIVE STORM BLOG: Tornado warning for portions of Pima County until 6:45 p.m.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating after a young raccoon was found with its...
Arizona Game and Fish seeking suspect after baby raccoon found abandoned, duct taped
Banner Health
Dozens protest Banner Health’s vaccine mandate for employees

Latest News

New details in fatal double homicide
New details in fatal double shooting
Virtual enrollment surges in TUSD
Enrollment in virtual school surges
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise in Arizona
Will the pandemic ever end?
FACT FINDERS: When will the pandemic end?
Local help headed to California wildfires
Local help heads to California wildfire