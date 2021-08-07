Advertise
Procession honors TPD Sergeant who died while off-duty

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department held a procession for a Sergeant who died while off-duty on Saturday.

According to TPD, the Sergeant served the Tucson community for 16 years and passed away early Saturday morning.

Investigators are speaking with the family and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding their death, according to officials.

The Sergeant’s name has not been released and details are limited at this time.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

