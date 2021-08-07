Rep. Grijalva calls on the state to release all emergency rental assistance funds before it’s too late

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands across the state are on the verge of losing their homes as they wait on emergency rental assistance funds. And that money is about to run out.

Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva says unused emergency funds could disappear if the state doesn’t act quickly.

Grijalva says there are 2,700 tenants and landlords who are waiting for rental assistance right now. He says he expects more to come, but fears there won’t be enough money to help them.

″The Covid-19 crisis has taken me somewhere I never thought I would go as far as making choices I never thought I would have to make between my health and having somewhere to live,” Daitra Small, a recipient of the emergency funds says.

When the pandemic hit, Small found herself making an impossible choice: Pay her rent or buy the medical supplies she needs to treat her chronic disease.

Small, who now receives emergency rental funds, says she doesn’t know where she would be without them.

″I was put in a position and later found out that eviction was going to come to me and I was scared,” she said. “I was anxious. I had all kinds of emotions.”

Friday, Grijalva was in Tucson, calling on Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Economic Security to release all the money available for emergency rental assistance, to help renters facing a housing crisis.

“People and families, to no fault of their own, found themselves at the proverbial cliff of being without a home and the inability of finding another one,” he said.

The CDC’s extended the eviction moratorium in response to the spread of the delta variant and a spike in COVID cases across the U-S.

″With the new restrictions and the upward tick of infections and hospitalizations, with schools opening and parents and children giving an address that they’re not sure they are going to have in a week or two – all that plays into this discussion to urge the governor in the strongest terms possible. You’ve got to release that money,” Grijalva said.

If Arizona doesn’t utilize all of the emergency funds, he says, it will go to other communities across the U.S. that are using it. He urged the state ″to not sit on this money, as if somehow magically by not using it the crisis will go away.”

“The crisis will go away if we can intervene and keep people in their homes,” Grijalva said.

Numerous attempts to contact the governor’s office and the Department of Economic Security for a comment on the status of the state’s emergency rental assistance funds were unsuccessful.

