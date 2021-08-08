Collision causes down power line, blocking traffic on Camino Verde

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a down power line following a collision is causing traffic to be blocked in both directions on Camino Verde between Bilby and East Arrow.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

There is no estimate on when repairs will be completed.

Power Line Down After Collision on Camino Verde



Deputies are responding to a collision on South Camino Verde. Due to a down power line, traffic is blocked in both directions on Camino Verde between Bilby and East Arrow. If traveling in this area, please find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/mhb3G5Aoel — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 8, 2021

