Collision causes down power line, blocking traffic on Camino Verde

(KEYC News Now, File)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a down power line following a collision is causing traffic to be blocked in both directions on Camino Verde between Bilby and East Arrow.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

There is no estimate on when repairs will be completed.

